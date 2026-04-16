The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was scheduled for release on April 10, but it was pushed by a week after it failed to secure the desired number of shows amid the Dhurandhar The Revenge wave. The makers, as well as the industry at large, hoped that with Bhooth Bangla releasing on April 17, there would be no issues with regard to showcasing. However, that’s not the case. Less than 24 hours remains for the release and yet, most of the single screens are yet to commence bookings.

Several single-screen cinemas yet to open bookings for Bhooth Bangla from April 17 due to show-sharing dispute with Dhurandhar The Revenge

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Jio Studios has requested that Dhurandhar The Revenge be allotted 50% showcasing in single screens. Their argument is that the film continues to perform well and still has a lot of gas left in the tank. The fact that it collected Rs. 6.50 crores on Tuesday has further strengthened their case for retaining shows. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla’s distribution team has requested full showcasing. They believe that Dhurandhar The Revenge has already enjoyed a dream run for four weeks and that it is now time for their film to get its fair share of shows. Moreover, they have cited ticket sales for the paid previews and the overall advance booking trends to argue that Bhooth Bangla, too, has the potential to succeed, as there is clearly demand for it.”

Bhooth Bangla will have paid previews from tonight, Thursday, April 16. The source added, “Single-screen cinemas have been permitted to host one night show of Bhooth Bangla as part of the paid previews. However, due to the ongoing showcasing dispute, they are yet to open bookings for Friday, April 17.”

As of 8:00 am on April 16, several single-screen cinemas in Mumbai, including Inox Dadar, Citylight, Plaza, Chitra, New Excelsior, MovieTime Star City, Roxy, MovieTime Dahisar, Maratha Mandir, Mukta A2 Orion Santacruz, Gold Cinemas (Dadar, Thane, Santacruz and Borivali), PVR Le Reve, MovieMax Andheri, Bharatmata, MovieTime Suburbia and Anand Thane, are yet to commence advance booking for Bhooth Bangla for April 17. Even certain two-screen cinemas like Mukta A2 Jai Hind Lalbaug, Sun City, Topiwala Goregaon and Ajanta CineX have not yet started selling tickets for Friday.

The issue is not limited to Mumbai. In other cities, too, the issue persists. Delhi’s Delite and Liberty, as well as Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir, have also not yet opened bookings for Bhooth Bangla from April 17.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to legendary Asrani on working with him in Bhooth Bangla: “It was like a masterclass every single time”

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