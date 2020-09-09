The long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. Kim Kardashian has confirmed that after 20 seasons, the series will end in 2021. She posted a statement on behalf of her, her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, brother Robert, and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family is thankful to "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," said Kim, 39. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim," she concluded.

"I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit ..." Kourtney Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

She shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Disick, and KUWTK has chronicled the births of her children. However, she took a step back from filming last season in an effort to protect her private life.

Khloe Kardashian said, "I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️❤️I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"

The series, co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2006.

