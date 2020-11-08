Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed arrested after NCB finds 10 gms of marijuana from their house

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after they found 10 grams of marijuana at their Mumbai residence.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed arrested after NCB finds 10 gms of marijuana from their house

NCB officials conducted a raid at Nadiadwala's house earlier today and had questioned his wife, Shabana Saeed. The producer was not at his house at the time of the raid and was summoned to appear before the agency for questioning. However, he failed to appear for the same.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI, "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on."

Nadiadwala’s name cropped up after the agency carried out extensive raids on Saturday at 4-5 places in Mumbai from where they seized drugs and cash. Officials said that the contraband seized from Nadiadwala's house has been purchased from an accused identified as Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alia Sultan who was arrested earlier.

“Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of the NDPS Act. She was arrested after her statement was recorded,” officials said.

The NCB is currently probing a drug case in Bollywood linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Last week, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB for quesioning after drugs were reportedly seized from her residence.

ALSO READ: Court grants Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash interim relief till November 7

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

