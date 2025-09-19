Renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has sadly passed away at the age of 52 after a scuba diving incident in Singapore. The news has left fans across India in mourning, especially in Assam and the Northeast, where he held a special place in people’s hearts. According to reports, Zubeen was pulled from the sea by local authorities and immediately taken to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite medical efforts, doctors were unable to revive him.

Bollywood and Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies at 52 after scuba diving incident in Singapore

Zubeen Was in Singapore for a Scheduled Performance

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. His untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and the Assamese community, who have long considered him more than just a singer — but a voice of the region.

A Multi-Faceted Artist and Cultural Force

Over a career spanning decades, Zubeen Garg recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil. He rose to national prominence with the hit Bollywood track "Ya Ali" from the film Gangster (2006), but his legacy in Assam went far beyond film music. Zubeen was a multi-talented artist — a singer, composer, actor, and filmmaker, as well as a passionate advocate for social causes and youth issues. His music often reflected the cultural identity, emotions, and resilience of the people of the Northeast.

Tributes Pour in From Across the Country

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from fans, fellow artists, political leaders, and public figures. Many described the loss as "irreparable" — not just to the world of music, but to Assam’s cultural fabric. In Assam, he was seen as a symbol of regional pride, someone who continuously championed local music, language, and cinema. His contribution went beyond entertainment; he helped unify communities through art and activism.

Fans Remember His Legacy

In the hours following the announcement, fans took to social media to share his songs, concert footage, and heartfelt messages. Platforms were flooded with memories, reflecting a deep sense of loss and disbelief. For many, Zubeen Garg was not just an artist — he was a movement, a voice, and a cherished part of their everyday lives.

