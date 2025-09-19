comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gustaakh Ishq gets release date! Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gustaakh Ishq gets release date! Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Manish Malhotra brings back the season of love with Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa. The classic love story has fixed its release date, and it is heading to the theatres on 21st November, 2025. With Gustaakh Ishq, Manish Malhotra marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production and creates a passion project that seeps into storytelling.

The film brings together a substantial ensemble cast, including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah. It celebrates love, bringing back the sweetness of first romance. Recently, the makers of the first unveiled the first song ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, blending Vishal Bhardwaj’s soulful composition, Gulzar’s evocative lyrics, Oscar Award winner Resul Pookutty’s masterful sound design, and the enchanting vocals of National Award winner Shilpa Rao and Papon.

Produced alongside his brother, Dinesh Malhotra, under Stage5 Productions, Gustaakh Ishq sets a new chapter for Manish Malhotra - one that carries the essence of classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

The season of love is here, with Gustaakh Ishq landing in theatres on November 21.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra drops ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ song from Gustaakh Ishq early after fans demand release

More Pages: Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection

