Kay Beauty’s international foray saw an overwhelming response in the UK across multiple SKUs, with the brand ranking #1 organically in Space NK Online Search Terms.

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty makes record breaking UK entry with Space NK debut

Kay Beauty, co-founded by actor Katrina Kaif in partnership with Nykaa, has made its UK debut on 3rd September. The brand is now available exclusively at Space NK stores and online at spacenk.com.

Since its launch, the response to Kay Beauty has been strong. Within a few days, “Kay Beauty” became the most-searched term and “Kay” the fourth most-searched term on the Space NK website, reflecting the interest in the brand’s UK entry.

Early sales performance has surpassed expectations, with Kay Beauty already outperforming its projected forecasts by double digits. The brand is also winning with customers at the basket level, with an average of 3.4 units per purchase.

The lip category has been a highlight, with the Hydra Creme Lipstick becoming the best-selling product and ranking 10th overall. Out of its 16 shades, 11 have received strong demand. Other popular products include the Kajal Eyeliner Duo, Matte Liquid Lipstick, Hydrating Foundation, Matte Drama Bullet Lipstick, and EyeKanvas Discover Eyeshadow Palettes.

Founded in 2019 by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, Kay Beauty was created to encourage self-expression and confidence through beauty. Built on the principles of performance, care, and inclusivity, the brand has expanded from India to the GCC and now to the UK. With Nykaa’s expertise and reach, Kay Beauty continues to bring its philosophy of inclusivity and modern Indian beauty to a global audience.

“Kay Beauty has always been about celebrating the transformative power of makeup - encouraging self-expression and empowering people to feel confident in their own unique identity,” said Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder of Kay Beauty. “To now see that philosophy resonate in the UK with such an overwhelming response has been incredibly special. The way consumers have connected with our skin-loving, high-performance formulas at Space NK, across several categories, is a true reflection of what we set out to achieve: performance, care, and inclusivity.”

“Launching with Space NK has been a milestone moment. It’s an iconic beauty destination, and for Kay Beauty to be the first India-founded brand on their shelves makes this success even more meaningful. With the UK’s vibrant South Asian community and strong beauty culture, this launch feels like a celebration of heritage meeting modern innovation. We’re excited to continue championing our philosophy of #ItsKayToBeYou and #MakeupThatKares with a global community that shares our values.”

Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder of Nykaa, ED & CEO, Nykaa Fashion, and Head of Owned Brands said, “The launch of Kay Beauty in the UK is more than just a brand milestone. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for Indian consumer brands with global ambitions. Nykaa has been a pioneer in India’s beauty retail revolution, serving over 45 million consumers by understanding their needs and aspirations. Kay Beauty, one of our most-loved owned brands, stands as a clear example of our vision- to build high-performance Indian brands that confidently compete on the global stage. The overwhelming response at Space NK, with Kay Beauty already trending across categories and topping organic search on their platform, makes this achievement even more meaningful.”

Adwaita added, “At Nykaa, we have always believed that Indian beauty brands deserve global recognition, not only because of our rich heritage but because of the quality, innovation, and intent they embody. Kay Beauty’s entry into the UK market is a proud moment for us. It represents a modern Indian voice in global beauty, one that is inclusive, confident, and here to make a lasting impact.”

“The performance of Kay Beauty at launch demonstrates the community the brand already has in the UK and we are delighted to introduce the brand to a wider audience too. The launch has exceeded expectations and we are really looking forward to working closely with the brand to further this” Jini Sanassy, Head of PR for Space NK.

With Kay Beauty’s UK launch, Nykaa introduces one of India’s leading beauty brands to an international audience, highlighting its aim to take Indian beauty to the global stage. Kay Beauty is now available at select Space NK stores in the UK and online at spacenk.com.

