In a delightful first, Bollywood cousins Bobby and Abhay Deol have shared screen space in a quirky new advertisement for the CRED app. Released on Sunday, the animated commercial features the duo in a humorous sequence that has quickly captured the audience's attention.

The ad opens with Bobby and Abhay transformed into animated chickens, promoting the CRED app's credit card bill payment feature by saying, “Pay credit card bill on CRED today and win gold coins everywhere.” Their playful banter and the absurdity of the ad have sparked laughter among viewers. As the scene progresses, the characters bizarrely morph into stacks of gold coins, leaving viewers both confused and amused. A member of the ad’s production crew proudly claims that they pulled it off using AI.

The comedic highlight comes when Bobby, clearly baffled by the unfolding events, turns to Abhay and asks, “Kisko phone laga raha hai?” Abhay, with a deadpan expression, responds, “Bhaiya.” This subtle nod to their legendary elder brother, Sunny Deol, adds a delightful twist to the commercial.

Bobby Deol shared the ad on his social media with the caption, “Bade bhaiyya Indiranagar pahunch gaye hain @cred_club.” Sunny Deol himself responded with a row of red heart emojis, seemingly enjoying the fun.

This collaboration marks a rare on-screen appearance of the Deol cousins together, delighting fans with their chemistry and comedic timing. The ad has already garnered significant attention online, with viewers praising the Deols for their willingness to embrace humor and experiment with unconventional advertising formats.

On the work front, Bobby Deol is riding high with The Ba***ds of Bollywood and will star in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Bandar and YRF’s Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Sunny Deol will appear in Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh (releasing January 2026) and play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: Part 1.

Abhay Deol will feature in Bun Tikki with Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, produced by Manish Malhotra. The family drama, which premiered at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2025, follows a single father and his young son.

