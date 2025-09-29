Tulips, India’s leading personal hygiene brand, today announced its entry into the adult hygiene category with the launch of TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants. The brand has onboarded Bollywood veteran actor Mr Boman Irani as the face of its ‘Life par full control’ campaign, to build awareness and help break the stigma around the adoption of adult diapers in India.

Boman Irani becomes face of Tulips’ new adult diaper pants campaign

The newly launched TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants come with an aloe vera–coated inner sheet for maximum comfort, advanced leak protection for up to 10 hours with an ADL (acquisition deposition layer), odour lock technology for day-long freshness, and tear-away side panels for easy removal. Available in a unisex pull-up style across all sizes, the diapers are designed to look and feel like regular underwear, offering dignity and confidence to users.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Rahul Jain, Director, TULIPS, said: "Due to lifestyle-related issues, more and more senior citizens today experience weaker bladder control leading to urinary incontinence. Health conditions such as diabetes, prostate issues in men, frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and menopause in women often aggravate this condition. During our development phase surveys, many elders expressed viewing adult diapers as a ‘symbolic dependence’ and were hesitant to even discuss the topic, which explains the mere 2% market penetration in India.

We felt it was vital to start a national conversation around this subject and address it with the sensitivity it deserves. This conversation needed a strong and respected voice, and Mr Boman Irani was our unanimous choice to lead it. Today, we are also releasing a sensitive short film featuring Mr Irani, encouraging seniors to view adult diapers as a solution to regain their life outdoors and continue doing what they love, rather than letting a weaker bladder control their desires. At TULIPS, we believe this shift in perception will lead to greater acceptance and empower seniors to live their lives to the fullest.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Boman Irani added, "I am extremely happy to partner with TULIPS in starting a conversation that matters. Age should not mean limitation. TULIPS Adult Diaper Pants are here to ensure all seniors affected by urinary incontinence can lead their lives with comfort, independence, and self-respect."

With a strong legacy of innovation — from being the first brand in India to introduce 100% flushable wet wipes in 2017 to becoming the first company to develop Covid swabs in India during the pandemic — TULIPS has always focused on solving real challenges.

More than 60 million units of TULIPS products being consumed annually across more than 17 countries speaks of the trust consumers have in the brand.

Also Read: 13 Years of Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi: Boman Irani on Farah Khan, “She was the perfect fit”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.