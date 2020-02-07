Bollywood Hungama

Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan gets a grandson’s welcome in Kolkata

BySubhash K. Jha

Abhishek Bachchan loves Kolkata. And Kolkata loves him back. Back in the City after a long hiatus, Abhishek has been accorded a princely welcome. Shooting for a new film Bob Biswas on the streets and outdoor locations, Abhishek is constantly mobbed by huge crowds wherever he goes.

Says Abhishek. “It is very heartening to return to Kolkata. The last time I shot in this city was for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2003. I’ve also shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Antar Mahal in Kolkata. Then I did another Bengali film Partha Sengupta’s Desh where I played my own mom’s son. Each time I’ve been given a royal welcome here. It feels like coming home. Bengalis call me their Naati (grandson).”

Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan is Bengali and Jaya’s father Taroon Coomar Bhaduri was an eminent journalist in Kolkata.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas lands in trouble for violating environmental norms in Kolkata

