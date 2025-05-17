The theatrical release landscape might be on the brink of a quiet, yet seismic shift - and it all revolves around Bhool Chuk Maaf. The upcoming romcom headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi has already made headlines for its back-and-forth release strategy. Initially believed to be heading straight to digital - allegedly due to market volatility and the tense geopolitical backdrop - the film is now set to release theatrically on May 23. But what has truly rattled the trade is the whisper of a mere 2-week window before it lands on Amazon Prime Video.

EXCLUSIVE: 5 hours. 4 decision-makers. 1 rule broken? Inside the 5-hour Maddock-PVRInox meeting that paved the way for Bhool Chuk Maaf’s 2-week OTT drop

If true, this move would diverge from the traditionally followed 8-week theatrical exclusivity period, which exhibitors usually insist on to protect cinema revenues before a film hits OTT. But according to sources closely tracking the developments, Bhool Chuk Maaf may have just become a special case - thanks to a strategic behind-the-scenes meeting involving Maddock Films and PVRInox.

Earlier this week, a five-hour-long closed-door meeting was reportedly held at Maddock’s headquarters in Mumbai. Attendees included producer Dinesh Vijan and top brass from PVRInox, namely Kamal Gianchandani, Thomas D’Souza, and Rajender Jyala. An industry source privy to the meeting told Bollywood Hungama, “The conversation wasn’t just about this one film. It was about the long-term content pipeline, mutual partnerships, and business sustainability in a changing ecosystem. At first, a 4-week window was floated. But considering platform pressures - especially from Amazon - a 2-week compromise was settled upon.”

While PVRInox is said to be informing trade insiders that the shortened window is a by-product of legal negotiations and court proceedings, sources suggest the terms were arrived at through internal discussions, with a focus on future collaboration rather than confrontation.

Our source adds, “Amazon Prime Video was keen to premiere the film early, to time it with internal scheduling demands. That urgency nudged the stakeholders to evaluate whether exceptions could be made - particularly for a production house like Maddock, which has a strong and consistent track record with theatrical releases.” In return, Vijan is said to have offered future distribution tie-ins to PVRInox for upcoming Maddock projects - a lucrative proposal that helped soften the rigid stance around the 8-week norm.

While reports of legal tension between Maddock and PVRInox surfaced earlier this month - with the latter even obtaining a stay order against the digital-first release - the meeting may have helped cool down the legal heat. Interestingly, sources suggest that Vijan, during discussions, raised larger industry concerns such as Food & Beverage (F&B) pricing, rigid exhibitor expectations, and the imbalance in showcasing smaller films. “He allegedly questioned whether a commitment to 8-week theatrical exclusivity comes with any guarantee of screen retention or respectable show timings,” our source reveals. That pointed question, reportedly, made PVRInox reflect on the current dynamics. “With pressure from OTT platforms, competition from other releases, and rising viewer expectations, there was consensus that flexibility might be the need of the hour - especially when the producer has bargaining power.”

The Bhool Chuk Maaf scenario could be a test case - one that may influence future conversations between exhibitors and content producers, particularly mid-budget filmmakers who seek hybrid models. While no official statements have been released confirming the OTT window, the trade is abuzz with speculation, and exhibitors are reportedly watching this case closely. Many fear that this move - if not carefully framed as a one-off - might set a precedent that others could cite, thereby weakening the exhibitors’ collective stance on the 8-week rule.

With just a few days to go before the film’s release, all eyes are on whether the rumored 2-week OTT debut comes to pass - and if so, what the larger fallout might be in an already evolving exhibition ecosystem.

