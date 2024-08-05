comscore
Bollywood News

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

With this new venture, Shroff aims to provide aspiring performers with world-class instructors, expert guidance, and an opportunity to shine on stage. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is not only known for his gravity-defying action sequences but has often broken the internet with his signature dance moves. From 'Whistle Baja' to 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' to 'Mast Malang Jhoom', Shroff’s dancing skills have taken the internet by storm. Now, the actor is taking his passion for dance to the next level with the launch of his first-ever dance academy, Matrix Dance Academy.

Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

The actor is also the driving force behind 'Prowl', an activewear & accessories brand, and 'MMA Matrix', and his new venture is another addition to his cap as an entrepreneur. Through Matrix Dance Academy, Tiger Shroff envisions spreading the essence of dance across the country by delving into the intricacies of the various dance forms such as contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, ballet and others. The academy’s specially curated batches and programmes are designed for beginners, advanced and experienced learners, bringing an all-round experience and learning.

With this new venture, Shroff aims to provide aspiring performers with world-class instructors, expert guidance, and an opportunity to shine on stage.

On the career front, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff likely to kick off Baaghi 4 later this year; makers in search for the director: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

