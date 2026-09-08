Filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia has shared his views on the storytelling in Dhurandhar duology, questioning the film's plot while discussing what he sees as a growing dependence on familiar templates in the Hindi film industry. Speaking at an event organised by the Editors Guild of India, Dhulia also linked the trend to what he described as “extreme capitalism”.

Tigmanshu Dhulia says Dhurandhar’s plot is “not a story,” blames “extreme capitalism” for film templates

Without commenting on the film's box-office performance, Dhulia questioned whether the basic premise of Dhurandhar qualifies as a story. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller revolves around an undercover spy who travels to Pakistan and takes on its networks.

“But if you ask about his story, you won't be able to tell the story of Dhurandhar. There is a man who is an undercover spy, he goes to Pakistan and creates a ruckus there. This is not a story,” Dhulia said.

Tigmanshu Dhulia on changing film templates

Dhulia went on to discuss what he believes is a larger problem with contemporary filmmaking. According to him, filmmakers and storytellers are increasingly restricted by assumptions about what audiences will accept commercially. “Stories are over in films. First of all, the storytellers are over and what they want to say is not allowed to be made. That story is not allowed to be told,” he said.

He added that concerns over whether a particular film will work can influence the kind of stories that eventually reach audiences. “They feel that this film will not work. There is only one kind of template. This is what happens when there is extreme capitalism,” Dhulia said.

He also extended his argument beyond cinema, suggesting that commercialisation has resulted in a growing sense of sameness in everyday life, including fashion and the identity of cities. “People also start looking the same. You go to a boy's fashion. Everybody looks the same. Same haircut. Every city looks the same. The character of every city is over,” he said.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's next directorial Ghamasaan

Dhulia is currently promoting his upcoming directorial Ghamasaan, which is set to release directly on ZEE5 on September 11. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi and is set against the rugged terrain of Bundelkhand.

Ghamasaan follows Maharaj, a feared dacoit leader played by Warsi, and Aditya, an STF officer portrayed by Gandhi, who is tasked with capturing him. As the officer moves deeper into Maharaj's territory, the operation reportedly uncovers political corruption that makes the mission more complicated than a straightforward manhunt.

The film had been awaiting release for around two years before its digital premiere was announced.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia team up for musical thriller Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi

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