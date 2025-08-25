Do you believe in magic? Brace yourself for an extraordinary cinematic journey with multiple National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee as he headlines the upcoming feature Jugnuma, whose English title is The Fable.

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to present Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma (The Fable), Raam Reddy directorial locks September 12 theatrical release

The magical-realism drama is the second feature directorial of Raam Reddy, who had stunned the world with his 2016 Kannada National Award winning debut Thithi.

After picking up glory across film festivals—including premiering at Berlin International Film Festival, winning Best Film at Leeds International Film Festival and Special Jury Prize at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival—the makers on Monday announced that Jugnuma will hit the big screen in India on September 12, with two globally renowned names coming on board as Executive Producers: Academy Award Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Set in the late 80s, the film follows Dev (Bajpayee), who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose and Tillotma Shome, among others.

“I had loved Raam’s Thithi, which was so rooted and genuine, and with Jugnuma, he has created a film that feels timeless,” Anurag Kashyap said in a statement. The acclaimed helmer, who has previously collaborated with Bajpayee on the game-changing two-part epic Gangs of Wasseypur, called his act in the film “unlike anything” the audience has seen before.

"The film is deeply humane yet magical in the way it unfolds. And at the centre of it, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a performance unlike anything we’ve seen before — restrained, enigmatic, and profoundly moving. It’s a film which I am extremely proud to present it to the Indian audience,” Kashyap added.

Guneet Monga Kapoor (Presenter & Executive Producer) Sikhya Entertainment, said that when she first saw Jugnuma, it felt like a mirror. “It unsettled me, comforted me, and reminded me of cinema’s deepest purpose. Raam Reddy is one of the most exciting voices in Indian cinema today, and with Manoj Bajpayee and an extraordinary ensemble cast bringing his vision to life, this film feels like a modern classic in the making.”

Monga Kapoor said the movie has been shot on film, even in this digital era, and so, every grain of colour speaks, adding to its timeless beauty. “We are proud to bring it to audiences in India, because films of this calibre deserve to be experienced and celebrated in theatres,” she added.

With Hindi dialogues penned by Varun Grover, the film will get an India-wide release by Flip Films. Writer-director Raam Reddy called creating Jugnuma a deeply personal journey, revealing that it draws heavily from memory, folklore and history.

“I feel grateful that it resonated with global audiences before coming home to India. To have cinematic visionaries like Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga join us as presenters is a huge honour, and having Flip Films to distribute it gives me immense joy. The film was designed to be a larger than life sensory experience and it was always my dream that its sense of scale should be experienced in theatres. I cannot wait to share that cinematic world with a Pan-India audience on September 12,” said Raam Reddy.

Ranjan Singh of Flip Films called Jugnuma one of the rare movies that reflect the passion and honesty with which it was mounted in every frame. “At Flip, we are always eager to distribute such films to a wider audience and we’re proud that Raam chose us to do it. I am extremely confident that the film will remain with the audience for a long time after they see it.”

Also starring Hiral Sidhu and Awan Pookot, the movie is produced by Prspctvs Production, in collaboration with Maxmedia and Sikhya Entertainment.

