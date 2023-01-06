Uorfi Javed once again slammed Sajid Khan for his behavior and how he tried to convince a fellow contestant to hit a female housemate on the show.

Uorfi Javed, who gained immense fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, recently spoke up against the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for having Sajid Khan as one of the housemates. In the past, many celebrities have objected to the presence of the filmmaker because of his involvement in sexual harassment cases which led to his ban from the entertainment industry. Recently, a rather upset Uorfi took to Instagram after Sajid asked co-contestant and rapper MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam over an argument between them.

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram story and expressed her anger towards Sajid Khan after the latter suggestion irked her. Uorfi was quite upset with the fact that the filmmaker conveniently asked the rapper to raise his hand on the woman. She wrote on her post, “Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear is image, but dayuum he showed his true colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks.”

Talking about the incident, MC Stan and Archana Gautam had multiple arguments and fights in the house. However, a recent argument blew out of propotion, as Stan requested the master of the house to quit the game and walk out of the house. Adding to it, Sajid Khan suggested that Stan should slap Archana once before leaving the house.

This is not the first time where the digital celebrity had expressed her displeasure against Sajid Khan. In the past, she addressed the filmmaker as a ‘sexual predator’ in her post. When the comedian-filmmaker entered the show, many actress who allegedly were victims of Me Too movement spoke about how the filmmaker had treated them and misbehaved with them. Some of them even demanded his removal from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 currently airs on Colors with Salman Khan as the host and it is also available for streaming on VOOT.

