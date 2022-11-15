Today, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone introduces “Ashwagandha Bounce” moisturizer and “Patchouli Glow” sunscreen drops, as the inaugural product line of her recently launched self-care brand, 82°E. In line with the brand’s core philosophy, these products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested to make skincare a simple, effective and enjoyable self-care ritual.

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E introduces new moisturizer, sunscreen as the launch products for her new brand

82°E is an extension of Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compound(s) to offer high-quality and high-performance products.

Ashwagandha Bounce moisturizer is rich yet lightweight, meant to restore skin elasticity and sodium hyaluronate for long-lasting hydration. Patchouli Glow sunscreen SPF 40 broad spectrum PA+++ provides protection from the harmful radiation of the sun in addition to protecting skin’s barrier by combining Patchouli leaf extract with ceramides.

These products have been thoughtfully designed to simplify skincare and address the fundamentals of good skin health: hydration and protection. Both products have undergone stringent safety tests and clinical trials. These products are vegan, cruelty free.

“My skincare routine has been an integral part of my self-care ritual,” said Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E. “I’ve always identified with products that enable me to keep my ritual simple yet effective. This philosophy of simple, effective skincare informed our inaugural category and our first two products. With Ashwagandha Bounce, a rich yet lightweight moisturizer and Patchouli Glow Sunscreen with SPF 40, I’ve been able to bring to life my vision of simplifying skincare and share a part of my very own ritual to achieve healthy, glowing skin.”

“We spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. These products are simple to use, efficacious and suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. We hope to make the practice of skincare a truly delightful ritual for all.”

On the brand introducing moisturiser and sunscreen as the launch products, Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder at 82°E, said, “The skincare industry has witnessed immense growth in the recent past that has led to a lot of product innovation. However, through our research, we learnt that this has also led to product overload and the focus on the fundamentals of skincare is getting diluted. At 82°E, we led with a fundamentals-first approach and designed our moisturizer and sunscreen to emphasize on skin hydration and protection. This forms the backbone of a good skincare routine”

82°E’s inaugural products are exclusively available on its D2C website 82e.com. The brand launches in India first shipping globally (subject to local country regulations). The website’s e-commerce capabilities offer consumers a user-friendly and interactive shopping experience. The website shares detailed information on product usage and ingredients to help the consumer make an informed purchase decision.

82°E will soon launch more products under the skincare category and has ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care. To celebrate the launch, an exclusive introductory offer during the first 82 hours is being extended to all consumers. Visit 82e.com to learn more.

