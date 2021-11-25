Bollywood Hungama

Delhi Assembly’s Committee summons Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Sikhs

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut has invited yet another controversy to her name. The actress recently in an Instagram post spoke about the Farmer's Protest Movement. In her post, she wrote a long note in which she referred to Farmer's Protest Moment as the 'Khalistani Movement'.

Her Instagram post reads, "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe) No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa he guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)."

After her Instagram post, an FIR was filed against her at the Khar Police Station by Amarjit Singh Sandhu, a member of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC). In the complaint, the actress has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After, having a complaint lodged in Mumbai, the actress has been summoned by Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony. According to ANI, the actress has been asked to appear on December 6 before the committee, which is headed by AAP leader Radhav Chadha.

ALSO READ:Kangana Ranaut in trouble again; FIR against actress for Instagram post ‘spreading hatred against Sikhs’

