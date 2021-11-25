Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.11.2021 | 3:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Exclusive: ‘Janani’ to release tomorrow; here’s what to expect from the SOUL ANTHEM of RRR

Bollywood News
By - Fenil Seta

S S Rajamouli became a nationwide household name thanks to the blockbuster success of Baahubali series. Hence, the industry, trade and the viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, RRR. Its teaser, song and some interesting other glimpses are already out and it has already generated tremendous buzz.

And now, the team of the film is all set to unveil their third song tomorrow, after 'Dosti' and 'Naacho Naacho'. The new track is titled 'Janani' and Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek of the song ahead of the song release.

The song preview was held at a preview theatre in Mumbai. The Hindi version of the track was shown and the first thing that strikes is that 'Janani' stands out in many respects. One of the first lines mentioned in the beginning state that it is the 'soul anthem' of the film. Its a slow moving, soulful track and even the glimpses shown are not exactly the massy kind. Hence, the action scenes are largely absent from the song video.

The track mainly focuses on close up shots of the film's actors - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. A new visual of Alia is presented and she looks stunning. The only dialogue inserted in between the song is mouthed by Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, and it adds to the impact.

S S Karthikeya, son of S S Rajamouli and line producer of RRR, and a few others from the team were also present. They remarked that as per S S Rajamouli, 'Janani' touches upon the emotion behind the aggression of the characters. S S Karthikeya also revealed that the track will be played in the background in the film.

With music by M M Kreem and lyrics by Varun Grover, 'Janani' might not instantly top the charts but is sure to get its due and for the fans, it's surely something to watch out for.

RRR releases in cinemas on January 7, 2022 in five languages.

Also Read: Ram Charan signs his next biggie with KGF director Prashanth Neel

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut slams haters with an inciting…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and John Abraham have…

BTS' V to croon OST for close friend Choi…

Simba Nagpal gets evicted from Bigg Boss 15;…

Alia Bhatt has the shortest role of her…

Workers halt work on Vivek Oberoi and Suniel…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification