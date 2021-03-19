Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.03.2021 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Vaani Kapoor becomes the first brand ambassador of clothing brand Mango India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who is looking forward to three big releases this year has been announced as the first ever brand ambassador of Mango India. On Friday morning, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to share a TVC shot for Mango featuring her in their outfits while making the announcement.

Vaani Kapoor becomes the first brand ambassador of clothing brand Mango India

Sharing the TVC, Vaani wrote, "Super stoked to be the first brand ambassador for @mango India. The floral blouses, summer prints and fabulous dresses, Mango's SS21 collection is every girl's dream wardrobe. Shop my favourite styles at @Mango stores near you, www.mango-india.com and @myntra#HappyAndIKnowIt"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)


Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in the film Bell Bottom which is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 28. The film directed by Ranjit Tiwari also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.Vaani will also be seen in Shamshera which will be released on June 25. She will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which will be released on July 9.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor adds oomph factor in yellow bikini top in her latest bold photos

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Is Alia Bhatt’s role in RRR being extended?

Kiara Advani roped in as the new face of…

No delay in release of Alia Bhatt starrer…

Satish Kaushik tests positive for COVID-19;…

Brahmastra's trailer announcement promo…

Tara Sutaria confirms she has tested…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification