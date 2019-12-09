Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero which released in December 2018. Ever since, the actor has taken a break from acting and is reading scripts for his next film. Meanwhile, the actor recently spoke to a BBC journalist about the MeToo movement.

Shah Rukh Khan said that the movement started from the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back. He said that it gave them enough support to come out with their stories.

Talking about the greatness of the movement, he said that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not. The Raees actor hopes that the change is here to stay.

During the #MeToo movement in India, several people from the film industry were also named. Shah Rukh Khan said that in the cinematic world and media world, it has made them a little more aware now. He thinks that the people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner.

When asked if Indian commercial films have touched upon such stories, Shah Rukh said while mainstream cinema has not delved deep into the subject, the parallel cinema has always held the fort.

The actor, however, said the combination of entertainment and engagement is needed and there should be more films like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Chak De! India. Shah Rukh Khan said that they take an issue and kind of entertain you. He said that engage and entertain is a big concept, which happens very seldom.

