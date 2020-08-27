Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for a couple of years now and have always been giving major couple goals. From their love story being a perfect one, to now taking on new roles, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to become parents!

Announcing the big news, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a picture with Virat Kohli where she’s flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️????”. The internet is already going crazy over the big news!

Take a look at their picture.

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️???? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

