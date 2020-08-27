Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 27.08.2020 | 11:20 AM IST

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump announcing her pregnancy, poses with Virat Kohli

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for a couple of years now and have always been giving major couple goals. From their love story being a perfect one, to now taking on new roles, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to become parents!

Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump announcing her pregnancy, poses with Virat Kohli

Announcing the big news, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a picture with Virat Kohli where she’s flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️????”. The internet is already going crazy over the big news!

Take a look at their picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️????

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also Read: Alia Bhatt thanks Anushka Sharma for inspiring her to hunt sunlight, shares a perfect sun-kissed picture

