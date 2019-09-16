Bollywood Hungama

Bhushan Kumar And Anubhav Sinha begin their long-term association starting with Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The czar of the entertainment industry – Bhushan Kumar is continuously expanding his film universe by churning out movies that are not only high on the entertainment quotient but are also content-driven. And now the excitement at his production house T-Series has gone up by several notches as the baron of movies has joined hands with the maverick filmmaker – Anubhav Sinha to mark the beginning of a long-term filmmaking association.

Having collaborated with the filmmaker earlier over the biggest musical blockbuster – Tum Bin and the music of his films, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha already share a warm professional camaraderie and with their new association the duo hopes to bring their collective strengths together and make films that are not only thought-provoking and poignant but entertaining as well.

The first film that will mark the beginning of their long-term association is Thappad; a film that aims to explore the very basis of a man-woman relationship and gender equality, through an engaging story of a husband and wife. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and features Taapsee Pannu in it along with a powerhouse ensemble of actors.

Speaking about this new collaboration, czar of the movie business, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar said, “I am happy to associate with Anubhav once again. He is not only a gifted filmmaker but also has a great sense of music. He makes movies that are relevant and start conversations among the audience and I am keen to associate with this kind of cinema. With our collective strengths together, we are hoping to deliver some extraordinary, content and musically rich films.”

Sharing Bhushan Kumar’s excitement, Anubhav Sinha said, “Magic happens when creative people come together. I am really looking forward to this partnership with Bhushan Kumar, as he gives the creative liberty and has a good understanding of what can work with the audience and what will not. I am happy to associate with Bhushan and combine our creative forces together for the pure love of cinema.”

Apart from Thappad, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha are also discussing several other projects, which shall soon be officially announced.

ALSO READ: Actor Pavail Gulati comes on board for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection

