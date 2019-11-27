The much awaited film of 2020 is Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D which is helmed by Remo D’Souza. The actors have wrapped up shooting and dubbing sessions. The fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film and the wait is almost over.

Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, announced that the trailer of Street Dancer 3D will drop on December 12, 2019. Today is Bhushan Kumar’s birthday ans Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor surprised him at his office. They were seen striking a pose while travelling in a rickshaw this evening.

Varun shared a video where they were singing a birthday song with a twist for Bhushan Kumar. He captioned the video, “Happy birthday @itsBhushanKumar Bhushan Bhushan o Bhushan Bhushan 12 th December #streetdancer3d trailer is comingggggg.”

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January, 2020.

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection