Disha Patani is making her directorial debut with her upcoming music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. After being in front of the camera for years, she is taking on the director's hat.

Disha Patani to make debut as a director; to direct ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ music video

Releasing the poster for the upcoming video, Disha shared on her social media, "If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free. ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on #PlayDMF official YouTube channel." In the poster, we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always she is looking fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ???? (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has Kanguva and Suriya 42 in the pipeline.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.