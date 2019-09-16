Bollywood Hungama

Bhuj: The Pride of India star Ajay Devgn finds his reel life brother in TV actor Mahesh Shetty

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In his upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. As per a recent report, the actor recently shot for his power-packed climax scene as well the introductory scene in Gujarat. However, Ajay wasn’t alone. He was joined by TV actor Mahesh Shetty who plays his brother in the film.

Mahesh, a known name in the TV industry, recently revealed in a recent interview that he’ be playing Ajay’s reel-brother Laxman Karnik. He also gave away quite a lot about how grand the setup was, mentioning that over 700 extras, as well as a number of aircraft from the era of 1971 Indo-Pak war were a part of the war set-up. Mahesh made his Bollywood debut with Riteish Deshmukh‘s Banjo, in 2016.

Bhuj: The Pride of India revolves around Karnik, a brave air force wing commander who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase. During the war of 1971, despite heavy attacks from Pakistan, he kept the base operating. He played a significant role in India’s victory in the war. Karnik is also remembered for reconstructing a damaged Indian Air Force airstrip in Bhuj so that air crafts carrying Indian Army officers could land safely. He also convinced 300 local women to take part in the same.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Parineeti Chopra. It is set to release on March 14, 2020.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Kajol take to social media to wish Yug on his 9th birthday!

 

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

