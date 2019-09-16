Bollywood Hungama

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur features as the only Indian film in The Guardian’s Best 100 films of the century

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

British daily The Guardian recently came up with a list of 100 Best Films of the 21st century. Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is the only Indian film present in the list, and has bagged the 59th position. Kashyap took to Instagram to share the list, while also mentioning that he was honoured but didn’t agree to the entire list.

“So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Guardian’s list of 100 best film of 21st century . Proud to be here but this wouldn’t be my list.So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century. Here is the list https://www.theguardian.com/film https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/sep/13/100-best-films-movies-of-the-21st-century/2019/sep/13/100-best-films-movies-of-the-21st-century …. link also in bio. P.S. this is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so , and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen .

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on


The Guardian elaborates Gangs of Wasseypur as a ‘mammoth two-part Indian crime film’ that is ‘long, long way from Bollywood’ and India’s possible answer to the cult American crime thriller The Godfather. Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood tops the chart. 2018’s acclaimed Hollywood film Roma also features in the list.

“P.S. this is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so , and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen,” Anurag also wrote.

Hope that happens soon!

