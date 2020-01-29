Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2020 | 2:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Pakistan recreated in Bhopal for Ajay Devgn starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn is set to essay the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik in his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk among others. The movie is based on a true incident and happens to be one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. The cast began shooting in Bhopal on January 12. Pakistan has been recreated in Bhopal.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Pakistan recreated in Bhopal for Ajay Devgn starrer

Nora Fatehi filmed some crucial scenes including chase sequence and a dance number. She plays Indian spy in the film and will wrap up her schedule on January 31. The makers have roped in actors to play Pakistani army and had tanks and trucks to make the war sequences realistic.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment. Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn opens up on 100th film Tanhaji, working with Kajol, his debut with Phool Aur Kaante and upcoming films Bhuj and Maidaan

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

As Parineeti Chopra shoots for Saina…

Love Aaj Kal: Arushi Sharma says she watched…

Box Office: PVR Cinemas leads the list of…

"Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one…

Sooryavanshi antagonist Abhimanyu Singh says…

To avoid clashing with himself at the box…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification