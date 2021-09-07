The makers of Bhoot Police have preponed their horror adventure. The forthcoming horror-comedy is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September 2021, a week early than scheduled date.

"Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned!#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

The movie traces the journey of 2 ghost hunter brothers Vibhooti played by Saif Ali Khan and Chiraunji played by Arjun Kapoor. The adventure horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, the movie is all set to release on 10th September.

