Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2021 | 2:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam arrives a week early on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Bhoot Police have preponed their horror adventure. The forthcoming horror-comedy is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September 2021, a week early than scheduled date.

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam arrives a week early on Disney+ Hotstar

"Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @DisneyPlusHS. Stay tuned!#DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex," Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

The movie traces the journey of 2 ghost hunter brothers Vibhooti played by Saif Ali Khan and Chiraunji played by Arjun Kapoor. The adventure horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, the movie is all set to release on 10th September.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Basically, working with John Abraham made him lose weight”- jokes Saif Ali Khan as Arjun Kapoor talks about his physical transformation

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Judge tells Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife…

Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Delhi’s Tis…

Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh to…

Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar breaks…

"The allegations are cynical and defaming in…

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife files domestic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification