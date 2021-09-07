Bollywood Hungama

Hugh Jackman’s father Christopher John Jackman passes away at 84

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman took to his Twitter to announce the sad demise of his father, Christopher John Jackman. Sharing the photo of his father, the actor called his dad extraordinary. While the actor is filled with deep sadness, he is filled with gratitude and love.

The 56-year-old actor paid a moving tribute to his father. With a picture his father, he wrote, “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God.”

The actor was eight when his mother Grace left for UK with Jackman's sisters, Zoe and Sonya. He raised his three sons - Hugh and his two brothers, Ian and Ralph, as a single father, in Sydney, Australia. Christopher John Jackman passed away at the age of 84.

On the workfront, Hugh Jackman most recently featured in Warner Bros'' sci-fi movie Reminiscence opposite Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. He will next star in filmmaker Florian Zeller''s The Son, co-starring Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

Also Read: The Wire fame actor Micheal K. Williams found dead in his home at age 54

