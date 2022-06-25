Over the past couple of weeks, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor have been on the promotional tour for their recent release, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom 18, directed by Raj Mehta, the film arrived in theatres on Friday, June 24. The family entertainer focuses on the two generation of couples who are on the verge of divorces. While the film has hit the theatres, especially the track, ‘The Punjaabban Song’ has been a viral hit. However, there’s an interesting dynamic between Kiara and the production house Dharma that has come a long way.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions – Kiara Advani pair is a winner with fifth release, Jugjugg Jeeyo

Dharma Productions and Kiara Advani have already worked together on several projects including Shershaah and Good Newwz – both of which have gone onto become successes whereas the digital releases Guilty and Lust Stories have been a breakout moment for Kiara Advani. Coming together for fifth time, with Jugjugg Jeeyo, the pair has once again given a winner.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has an array of projects in the pipeline including another one under the same banner, Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, all eyes on the sixth collaboration between the studio and the star.

