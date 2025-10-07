Comedian and television host Bharti Singh and her husband, TV writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have joyfully revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple made the announcement via a shared Instagram post on Monday evening, much to the delight of their fans.

The announcement came from idyllic surroundings in Switzerland, where Bharti and Haarsh are currently vacationing. In the heartfelt post, Bharti is seen cradling her baby bump while Haarsh stands behind her, beaming with affection. The crisp alpine backdrop added charm to their big reveal.

Bharti captioned the post with a touching message, “We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

Within hours, the post went viral. Many prominent names in the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes. Among those sending their love were Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Drashti Dhami, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Malhan, Anjali Anand, and Gauahar Khan.

Bharti and Haarsh’s relationship dates back to 2017, when they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their son, Laksh (affectionately known as Golla), was born on April 3, 2022. Over the years, the couple has maintained a strong social media presence, giving fans glimpses of their family life. Their YouTube channel often features Laksh in adorable cameos.

In a fun behind-the-scenes tease from one of their Switzerland vlogs, the pair joked about expanding their family. Haarsh had playfully declared that he wanted “five babies.”

Bharti’s career spans stand-up comedy, hosting reality shows, and a stint on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, she co-hosted Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 and runs a podcast with Haarsh, where they interview television personalities about their journeys in showbiz.

She has also spoken candidly about her early career challenges. In a conversation with Raj Shamani, she remarked, “Kitne logo ne mere paise khaye,” and added that she “never could ask money from people who didn’t pay after her performance.”

