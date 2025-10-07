Alongside this musical milestone, Diljit has also received two International Emmy nominations for Amar Singh Chamkila, one for Best Actor and another for Best TV/Mini-Series.

Diljit Dosanjh has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated album Aura, also unveiling its complete track list via his social media handle. According to Filmfare, he posted two striking photos—including the front cover of the album—and captioned it, “‘AURA’ Front Cover & Tracklist. Sexy Songs For Sexy Dance. Releasing 15 Oct 2025.”

The track list revealed by Diljit includes ten songs, ‘Senorita,’ ‘Kufar,’ ‘You & Me,’ ‘Charmer,’ ‘Ban,’ ‘Balle Balle,’ ‘Gunda,’ ‘Mahiya,’ ‘Broken Soul,’ and ‘God Bless.’ The announcement caused an immediate surge of excitement among his fans online. One admirer commented, “so excitedddd can’t wait to hear the album,” while another wrote, “Finally, the wait is over.”

The release of Aura directly aligns with Diljit’s Aura Tour 2025, which began on September 24 with a sold-out opening at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, and is scheduled to conclude on December 7 in Bangkok.

In other news, the artist has recently earned two International Emmy nominations for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila. One nomination is in the Best Actor category, while the other is for Best TV / Mini-Series. Reflecting on the recognition, Diljit remarked, “This is such a big moment. And not just for me, but for Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab who is being celebrated on the global stage. I feel truly honoured that Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognised and talked about on a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys. This nomination is not just for me, but for the entire legacy of Chamkila. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the Role.”

As fans anticipate October 15, expectations are high that Aura will offer a mix of danceable anthems and introspective tracks, cementing Diljit Dosanjh’s place as one of the most versatile performers in contemporary Punjabi and Indian music.

