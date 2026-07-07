Following the release of its first look and teaser, Bhai Tera Star Hai has unveiled the faces joining its quirky comedic universe. The makers have announced the film’s ensemble cast, introducing a diverse set of characters who will share the screen with lead actor Raghav Juyal, who plays Ajay Singh. With its unique premise and a mix of vibrant personalities, the upcoming comedy aims to bring a fresh dose of humour and entertainment to audiences.

Bhai Tera Star Hai cast revealed: Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh and others join Raghav Juyal-led comedy

The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Vikalp Mehta. The performance team is further supported by Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, and Dev B. Agrawal.

The feature film is presented by Eastwood Pictures and represents a joint production venture between Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The project is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside writer Sudipto Sarkar.

The movie is produced by a management team consisting of Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal.

The narrative of the youth-centric cinematic project is set against the backdrop of London. Described as a high-energy comedy featuring memorable characters, catchy music, and an eventful story unfolding over the course of one unforgettable night, Bhai Tera Star Hai is all set to arrive in cinemas on July 30, 2026.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser out now; actor plays his most delightfully delusional character in Vivek B Agrawal directorial

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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