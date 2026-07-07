The actor expands her role beyond brand ambassador, backing the homegrown footwear label as it gears up for its next phase of growth in India and overseas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken her association with homegrown footwear and accessories label Fizzy Goblet a step further by becoming a strategic investor in the brand. The move marks a significant milestone in a relationship that has evolved over more than a decade, with the actor now playing a more active role in the company's future growth plans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes strategic investor in Fizzy Goblet after decade-long association with the brand

Kareena, who has been associated with Fizzy Goblet as its brand ambassador since April 2022, will now contribute beyond promotional campaigns. As part of the expanded partnership, she will participate in the brand's design selection process while also helping strengthen its visibility across Indian and international markets.

Interestingly, Kareena's association with the brand predates her official endorsement. She was first spotted wearing Fizzy Goblet footwear at a public event in 2014, years before formally joining the company as its ambassador. The latest development marks the next phase of that long-standing relationship.

Speaking about her investment, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I believe deeply that India's design abilities and history have so much to offer to the world, and Fizzy Goblet embodies that. The brand has always been in my wardrobe, and my conviction in what Laksheeta is building has only grown."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Founder Laksheeta Govil welcomed Kareena's expanded role, saying, "It is my vision to make Fizzy Goblet the first globally recognisable Indian footwear and accessories brand. Having Kareena on board as a strategic partner is the first major step on that journey. She is the ultimate embodiment of everything we stand for, and this partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for us."

The announcement comes at a time when the actor continues to diversify her portfolio beyond films through strategic business associations. By stepping in as an investor, Kareena joins a growing list of celebrities who are backing homegrown Indian brands, reflecting an increasing trend of actors taking on entrepreneurial roles alongside their entertainment careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fizzy Goblet (@fizzygoblet)



For Fizzy Goblet, the partnership is expected to support its plans to expand both offline and online across India while strengthening its presence in international markets. The brand is known for its contemporary take on traditional Indian footwear, including juttis and kolhapuris, and has also expanded into workwear, comfort sliders and other modern styles.

The company has also hinted that the first initiative under Kareena Kapoor Khan's expanded partnership will be unveiled later this month, marking the beginning of the next chapter in their collaboration.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins MINI family; becomes face of MINI Countryman C campaign

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