The Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has passed away at the age of 87. The veteran actor breathed his last this morning at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad on December 23. His demise has left the entire industry in shock and grief. As per various media reports, his last rites will be performed tomorrow, that is December 24, at Mahaprasthanam. Satyanarayana was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days, which resulted in his demise.

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87; Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others pay condolences

Soon after the news of his demise broke on the Internet, the actor was paid tribute by a bunch of well-known Tollywood personalities, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Mahesh Babu, among others, on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Ram Charan while megastar Chiranjeevi shared pictures of himself with Satyanarayana. He tweeted, “Rest in peace. Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu”.

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace???? — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

Rest in peace

Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma

Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu ???? pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also extended his condolences as he tweeted, “Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.” Reacting to the demise of legendary actor, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Grief-stricken by the demise of the

legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti ???? — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022

Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace ???????????? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru ????

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family???????? — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

Simultaneously, heart-broken Nani also tweeted, “One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family.”

Not only celebrities from the industry, but India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to the late actor. “I am saddened by the passing away of the famous film legend Mr. Kaikala Satyanarayana. He is well known to many generations of audiences for his excellent acting skills in various roles. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om peace (sic),” he wrote in Telugu.

ప్రసిద్ధ సినీ దిగ్గజం శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ గారి మృతి పట్ల చింతిస్తున్నాను. విభిన్న పాత్రలతో అద్భుతమైన నటనా చాతుర్యం తో అనేక తరాల ప్రేక్షకులకు ఆయన చిరపరిచితులు. వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు,అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. ఓం శాంతి. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana was last seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, which was released in 2018.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.