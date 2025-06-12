The Bengal Files teaser out; actor Darshan Kumaar says, “Stepping into the shoes of another Kashmiri Pandit was not just a role, but a responsibility”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to present the next installment in his ‘Files’ trilogy with The Bengal Files: Right to Life. Following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), the third film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025. The project aims to depict another chapter from Indian history. The recently released teaser, marked by intense visuals and emotional tone, features the tagline: “If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.”

Originally titled The Delhi Files, the film underwent a title change, suggesting a shift in focus to a historical narrative centered around Bengal. A few months ago, the makers released a teaser featuring Mithun Chakraborty with a rugged look and white beard, walking through an empty corridor while reciting the Preamble to the Constitution with a burnt tongue, leaving a lasting impact.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal in association with I Am Buddha Productions, The Bengal Files features a cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Puneet Issar. The film focuses on a historical episode from India’s past, continuing Agnihotri’s approach of engaging with political and social themes.

A major aspect of The Bengal Files is the return of actor Darshan Kumaar, who reunites with Agnihotri after The Kashmir Files. Kumaar once again takes on the role of a Kashmiri Pandit—a role he describes as not just a character, but a “responsibility.” Reflecting on the teaser’s launch and the nature of the role, Darshan shared, “I’m really excited and a little nervous about the teaser of The Bengal Files. My character carries the pain, strength, and resilience of an entire community. After The Kashmir Files, stepping into the shoes of another Kashmiri Pandit was not just a role, but a responsibility.”

He added, “This time, it’s even more intense—raw, emotional, and brutally honest. I’ve poured my heart into it and tried to do justice to their unhieard voices. I truly hope people connect with my character’s journey and the powerful message this film delivers. Some stories don’t just need to be told — they need to be felt.”

The actor also expressed his admiration and gratitude for working alongside industry legends. “It’s truly amazing to work once again with Anupam Kher ji, Pallavi Joshi ji, Mithun Da, and Puneet Issar, under the direction of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri sir and the production of Abhishek Agarwal. Being part of a film with such legendary artists feels like a blessing. I’m truly grateful to share screen space with these living legends—it’s an experience that inspires and elevates me as an actor,” Darshan said.

Meanwhile, Darshan Kumaar is currently working on multiple projects. Following his role in Aashram 3 and with the upcoming season of The Family Man in the pipeline, he is also shooting for an untitled suspense thriller in Bihar.

