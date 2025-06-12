The Indian film industry is in mourning following the tragic news of an Air India plane crash that claimed numerous lives earlier today. Prominent Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their shock, sorrow, and solidarity with the victims’ families, offering condolences and prayers during this dark hour.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs mourn tragedy

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his emotional resonance with audiences, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories, writing, “Devastating news about the ill-fated AIR INDIA flight… Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in… am praying for all onboard … my thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard…,” followed by multiple praying hands emoticons.

Action star Akshay Kumar, who often portrays real-life heroes on screen, expressed his anguish, stating, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.” Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal posted a poignant message on Instagram, saying, “Devastating news of the Air India plane crash... making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery.”

On the other hand, Ananya Panday, Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt shared the screenshot of the news on their respective social media handle.

Janhvi Kapoor posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.”

Sanya Malhotra posted on Instagram, “This is such heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for strength, healing, and peace for everyone impacted.”

On June 12, 2025, a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad shook the nation. The tragic incident, details of which are still emerging, has cast a pall of sorrow across India, prompting an outpouring of condolences from all quarters.

