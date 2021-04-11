Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Netflix limited series The 39 Steps which is based on the 1915 John Buchan novel. The series will be helmed by Edward Berger and penned by Mark L. Smith.

According to Deadline, the series will have "six or more hourlong episodes, most likely to shoot next year in Europe when schedules clear." The series marks the reunion of Cumberbatch and Berger, who last worked together on Showtime’s 2018 mini-series Patrick Melrose.

Deadline further reports, "The 39 Steps is a provocative, action-packed conspiracy thriller series that updates the classic novel for relevance in contemporary times. An ordinary man, Richard Hannay, becomes an unwitting pawn in a vast, global conspiracy to reset the world order: 39 Steps that will change the world as we know it, with only Hannay standing in the way."

It is also being reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as executive producer with Adam Ackland under their SunnyMarch banner. Edward Berger and Mark L. Smith will also serve as executive producers. Sophie Gardiner of Chapter One Pictures, Cliff Roberts of Syndicate Entertainment, and Keith Redmon of Anonymous Content will also be executive producers for the limited series.

