A few days ago, it was reported that actor Nawazudin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has filed for a divorce. After filing for divorce, Aaliya who is also known as Anjana Kishore Pandey spoke up about her marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Without getting much into details she had revealed that problems began in their relationship a year after their marriage.

Now, Aaliya has made a Twitter account to speak up against the endless theories that are being circulated owing to the divorce. Soon after joining twitter, she dismissed reports of being in a relationship with any other man. To begin with, let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which makes such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention…”

Talking about joining Twitter to stand up and speak for herself she wrote, "I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However, I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth."

In an interview, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin has never raised his hands on her, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. She also said that the actor's family has mentally and physically tortured her and his brother also hit her. She also claimed that Nawaz's brother Shamas Siddiqui was also an issue. She also wants to have sole custody of the two children. Aaliya also said that problems between them have been going on since 2010 but things have now escalated beyond repair.

