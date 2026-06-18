BATWARA 1947 is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Ever since the release of its evocative motion poster and striking character posters, the film has captured widespread attention, building anticipation for a story rooted in courage, sacrifice and the unbreakable human spirit. Now, with the release of its powerful teaser, the excitement surrounding the film has reached an all-new high.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol leads a fight for humanity; Aamir Khan lends his voice as narrator

The gripping and intense teaser of BATWARA 1947 transports audiences back to one of the most defining moments in history, India’s independence and the tragic Partition that divided a nation and impacted millions of lives forever. Packed with powerful dialogues and an emotionally stirring background score, the teaser captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. At the heart of our story stands a hero who rises above fear and hatred, embodying extraordinary courage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

BATWARA 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 character posters out: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and others unveil powerful new avatars

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