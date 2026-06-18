Bombay HC allows Preity Zinta to file suit against Google, Meta over deepfakes

Actor Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court seeking legal action against several entities, including Google LLC, Meta Platforms and other websites, over the alleged creation and circulation of AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated digital content featuring her. The Bombay High Court has granted the actor permission to file a substantive civil suit, allowing her to pursue claims related to the alleged violation of her personality rights, copyrights and professional reputation.

Bombay HC allows Preity Zinta to file suit against Google, Meta over deepfakes

Allegations of Deepfakes and Manipulated Content

According to submissions made before the court, Zinta has alleged that multiple platforms and websites created, uploaded and distributed deepfake videos, altered images, memes, AI-generated chatbot personas and other forms of digital content that used her identity without authorization.

Advocate Rohan Kadam, appearing on behalf of the actor, argued before a single-judge bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja on June 16 that the defendants had made the content accessible to the public across various online platforms.

The actor contended that such material infringes upon her legal rights and harms her public image.

Concerns Over Reputation and Goodwill

In her plea, Zinta stated that the circulation of manipulated content affects her goodwill, reputation and persona. The suit also alleges that the acts amount to a violation of her moral rights under the Copyright Act.

Kadam submitted that the disputed content had been disseminated globally through digital platforms, making its impact far-reaching.

Although some of the respondents are located outside Mumbai and several online activities occurred beyond the city's jurisdiction, the actor sought permission to institute proceedings before the Bombay High Court.

The court subsequently granted her leave to file the suit.

With the court permitting the filing of the suit, the matter is expected to proceed through the legal process in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Preity Zinta launches jewellery brand Jacarti; Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur join celebrations: “Mother of all selfies”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.