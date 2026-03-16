Actor Salman Khan has unveiled a striking new poster from his upcoming film, which has now been officially retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The project was earlier known as Battle of Galwan.

Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; Salman Khan shares intense new poster

The newly released poster presents Salman Khan in a rugged battlefield avatar. The close-up visual shows the actor with bruises and cuts across his face, with dried blood and dust suggesting the aftermath of intense combat. His piercing gaze dominates the frame, giving the poster a tense and confrontational tone.

In the foreground, Khan is seen gripping a wooden stick wrapped tightly with barbed wire. His hands appear injured, with blood visible across his fingers and knuckles. The imagery adds to the raw, battle-driven mood that the film appears to explore.

The background of the poster is filled with smoke and debris, with silhouettes of soldiers faintly visible amid the haze. The earthy colour palette and war-like setting reinforce the film’s themes of conflict, sacrifice and resilience.

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The film’s new title, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is prominently displayed at the bottom of the poster. The phrase “May War Rest In Peace” adds a reflective note to the otherwise intense imagery. The message arrives at a time when global attention remains focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly following the recent Israel–US–Iran war.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The soundtrack also carries notable interest. The song Maatrubhumi from the film is expected to feature the voice of Arijit Singh. The singer has also lent his voice to a track titled Ek Din from the upcoming film Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan and starring Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi in her Hindi film debut.

With the new title and poster now revealed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace continues to build anticipation as it prepares to bring a story rooted in patriotism and the realities of conflict to the big screen.

Also Read: Battle of Galwan: Makers of Salman Khan starrer release special videos featuring army veterans and their families ahead of theatrical debut

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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