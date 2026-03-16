REVEALED! Here’s why Salman Khan changed the title of Battle Of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: “Salman wanted the title to suggest…”

Only months away from release Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan directed by Apoorva Lakhia has undergone a change of title. It is now called Maatrubhumi to give it a wider patriotic perspective.

REVEALED! Here’s why Salman Khan changed the title of Battle Of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: “Salman wanted the title to suggest…”

The decision was taken unilaterally by producer-actor Salman who felt Battle Of Galwan to be a self-limiting title.

Sharing the reason why Salman changed the title, a source said, “It felt like an incident-specific title whereas Salman wanted the title to suggest a more epic landscape. The decision to change the title was entirely Salman’s.”

Maatrubhumi is based on a conflict between the Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan in June 2020. The film stars Chitrangda Singh opposite Salman for the first time.

Also Read: Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; Salman Khan shares intense new poster

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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