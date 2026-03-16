In a candid chat, the acclaimed singer explains her discomfort with certain lyrics and why she chose to walk away from the popular item number.

Shreya Ghoshal reveals why she refused to sing ‘Fevicol Se’ from Dabangg 2: “It had too much objectification”

One of India’s most celebrated playback singers, Shreya Ghoshal recently opened up about turning down a song from the 2012 film Dabangg 2. During a conversation with entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani, the singer revealed that she had refused to record the popular item number ‘Fevicol Se’ because she was uncomfortable with the nature of its lyrics.

Shreya Ghoshal reveals why she refused to sing ‘Fevicol Se’ from Dabangg 2: “It had too much objectification”

Reflecting on the decision, Shreya explained that the song’s wording felt excessively objectifying, which made her reluctant to be associated with it. Speaking about the moment she chose to step away, she said, “There was a song in that film, which had too much objectification. It was not subtle – it was like ‘chicken bana ke khale aur yeh karke lipat le’ - I cannot say these words. It just makes me feel red on the face. I cannot do it. So, there were a few moments from which I folded my hands and left”.

The song eventually went on to become one of the most widely recognised item numbers from the film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a special appearance. However, Shreya’s comments have once again sparked conversation around the nature of lyrics in certain Bollywood tracks, particularly those categorised as “item songs”.

Shreya Ghoshal: "I rejected Dabangg 2 because it was too vulgar, had to run from Salman and his team" "there was this one song in it which was just way too objectifying. It was not subtle also. I know I can’t say these words. So yeah just folded my hands and walked out of there" pic.twitter.com/SKA4sIHjW3 — Raj (@idfcwau) March 16, 2026



Over the years, several voices from within the industry and beyond have raised concerns about songs that rely heavily on suggestive or degrading language towards women. Critics have often argued that such tracks contribute to the objectification of female characters, while others maintain that they are part of commercial cinema’s entertainment format.

Shreya’s remarks add to this ongoing debate, highlighting the personal choices artists sometimes make when deciding which projects or songs to associate with. While playback singers frequently record tracks written and composed by others, many also draw lines based on their comfort levels with particular themes or lyrics.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal’s career continues to remain one of the most successful in Indian music. Known for her versatility and expressive vocal range, the singer has recorded songs in numerous Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, among others.

Over the years, she has lent her voice to countless chart-topping tracks and worked with many of the country’s leading composers and filmmakers. With a career spanning two decades, Shreya continues to be regarded as one of the most influential and respected voices in Indian playback singing.

Her recent revelation about declining ‘Fevicol Se’ offers a glimpse into the principles guiding her choices, even as she remains one of the most sought-after singers in the industry.

Also Read: ‘I won’t record songs like that now’, Shreya Ghoshal revisits Chikni Chameli

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