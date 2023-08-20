Sunny Deol and the team of Gadar 2 expressed their gratitude towards The Consulate General for the honor.

Gadar 2 has been winning hearts after returning to the theatres after over two decades. Boasting an impressive collection of over Rs. 300 crores within its first week, this action-packed movie has left an indelible mark with its compelling storyline, high-octane action, and nostalgic music. A noteworthy aspect of the film's triumph is its simultaneous screening on 10 screens at Star Cinemas, AL Ghurair Centre, Dubai – a feat never before achieved by an Indian film in the UAE. In fact, The Consulate General of India in Dubai proudly hosted a success celebration for the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer, underlining its widespread acclaim.

Gadar 2: The Consulate General of India in Dubai hosts a celebration of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer

Sunny Deol, the leading man of Gadar 2, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored by the Consulate General of India in Dubai hosting the success celebration for Gadar 2. Tara Singh's universal journey and family love crossing borders is a monumental triumph in itself." Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios, highlighted the film's global resonance, adding, "Gadar 2 has touched the hearts of millions worldwide, surpassing all expectations and making history once again. We extend our heartfelt thanks to UAE embassy officials for taking Gadar 2's celebration to a global scale."

Further continuing, Ahmad Golchin, Chairman Phars Film & Star Cinemas - largest distributor of Indian and Hollywood movies in the Middle East mentioned, “We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to Gadar 2 here in Dubai. As the distributor of the movie i am extremly happy about the screening in 10 screens at Star Cinemas, Al Ghurair Centre. This marks a historic milestone for Indian cinema in the UAE. This success reaffirms the global appeal of Bollywood and the timeless charm of Sunny Deol. We thank our audiences for their unwavering support."

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra, is a collaborative effort by director-producer Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. The film released in theatres on August 11.

