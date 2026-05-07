Backed by Zee Studios and Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, the film marks Bobby’s first collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol impresses with his wild new avatar in this chaotic relationship drama; fans call it his most unusual role

The makers of Bandar unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film on May 7, offering audiences a glimpse into filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial venture starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol impresses with his wild new avatar in this chaotic relationship drama; fans call it his most unusual role

Bandar marks the first-ever collaboration between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap, a pairing that has already generated significant curiosity among cinephiles. The teaser introduces Bobby in a strikingly unconventional avatar, showcasing a flamboyant and energetic screen presence that stands apart from the darker and intense roles he has been associated with in recent years.

The teaser also hints at the film’s layered narrative and stylised visual treatment. While the initial portions appear vibrant and chaotic, the mood gradually shifts towards darker and emotionally charged territory, suggesting that the story may move beyond its seemingly playful setup into more complex emotional and relationship-driven conflicts.

Adding to the intrigue is the use of a recreated version of the classic ’70s track ‘Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi’, which accompanies Bobby Deol’s disco-inspired look and energetic performance in the teaser. The actor’s transformation has already caught the attention of audiences online, particularly following the success of his intense performance in Animal.

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Apart from Bobby Deol, the film features an extensive ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle in pivotal roles.

The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative duo known for projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. Their involvement has further raised expectations around the film’s storytelling and character dynamics.

Known for his gritty and experimental filmmaking style, Anurag Kashyap appears to once again delve into emotionally volatile relationships and morally layered characters with Bandar. While the teaser refrains from revealing major plot details, it offers enough glimpses of chaos, drama and interpersonal tension to spark interest among viewers.

With its unusual cast combination, retro-inspired aesthetic and emotionally charged narrative setup, Bandar has now emerged as one of the notable releases to watch out for in June 2026.

Also Read: Bobby Deol speaks on breaking typecast with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar: “Did this film shamelessly”

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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