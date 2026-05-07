Fatehi has reportedly been asked to appear before the NCW amid ongoing controversy surrounding the song’s alleged indecent lyrics and portrayal of women.

Nora Fatehi has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after being summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the ongoing backlash surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ from KD – The Devil. The actress was reportedly called by the commission on May 6 and has now been asked to appear before the authorities on May 7 at 11:30 am.

Nora Fatehi summoned by National Commission for Women over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row from KD – The Devil

The controversy erupted earlier this year after the Hindi version of the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ was released online. Soon after its release in March, the track sparked widespread criticism across social media platforms, with several users objecting to what they described as explicit and suggestive lyrics. Questions were also raised about the portrayal of women in the song, along with concerns regarding accountability and intent behind the content.

According to reports, Nora Fatehi had earlier distanced herself from the controversy by clarifying that she had only shot for the Kannada version of the song and that her consent was allegedly not taken for the Hindi adaptation. When the NCW had initially summoned her regarding the matter, the actress reportedly informed the commission that she was out of the country and requested another hearing date.

The legal scrutiny around the song has continued to intensify over the past few weeks. Last month, Sanjay Dutt, who also featured in the dance number, was summoned by the NCW in relation to the same controversy. Following the interaction, the actor wrote an apology note expressing regret over his association with the song. In his statement, Sanjay Dutt also extended support towards women’s welfare initiatives and reportedly agreed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of his commitment towards social causes.

The row surrounding ‘Sarke Chunar’ has brought fresh attention to the responsibilities of filmmakers and music creators regarding lyrical content and representation in mainstream cinema.

Meanwhile, KD – The Devil remains one of the most anticipated Kannada films currently in production. Headlined by Dhruva Sarja, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi REACTS to ‘Sarke Chunar’ row, accuses KD: The Devil makers of using AI-generated image without consent: “Thank you for the backlash, because of that…”

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