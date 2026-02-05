BALD and bold: Anil Kapoor to transform like never before in King; Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to release on evergreen actor’s birthday; his fifth Christmas release after Welcome, AK vs AK…

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has been consistently giving fine performances and this year will be no different. However, in 2026, we’ll see him experimenting with his looks like never before. On January 3, his web series, Family Business, was launched at the ‘Next On Netflix 2026’ event, in which he can be seen sporting silver hair. Meanwhile, in the much-awaited film King, the actor will be going bald, as per reports.

According to an article in Box Office Worldwide, Anil Kapoor, who’s known for his youthful appearance and hairstyle, will be sporting a bald look in the action entertainer. This is something he has never done before in his four decades of acting career. The article also carried a quote from a source who said that going bald is essential for his character in King.

King is led by Shah Rukh Khan and besides the superstar and Anil Kapoor, it also stars some of the most significant names of the industry like Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Karanvir Malhotra and others. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan (2023) and War (2019) fame. Interestingly, Anil also featured in an important role in Siddharth’s last film, Fighter (2024).

King releases on December 24, 2026. Hence, this is the fifth film of Anil Kapoor that releases in the Christmas week. His first release on the festival was Mr Azaad, which was released on December 23, 1994. Trimurti, which incidentally also starred Shah Rukh Khan, arrived in cinemas on December 22, 1995. Then, the comedy classic Welcome was a Christmas release, as it was released in theatres on December 21, 2007. Lastly, the unique black comedy AK vs AK was also released on December 24, but it premiered directly on Netflix.

Meanwhile, December 24 holds added significance for the evergreen actor, as it’s also his birthday. Now, with King locked for a December 24 release, it remains to be seen whether the date proves lucky for Anil at the box office.

