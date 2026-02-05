Dhurandhar tops Netflix charts in UAE, Bahrain, and Oman; ranks in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait after ban on its theatrical release in Gulf countries

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to draw strong viewership on OTT, cutting across borders despite facing theatrical restrictions in key regions. The Aditya Dhar directorial is currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix across several territories, including India, Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE, highlighting the film’s sustained post-theatrical momentum.

Dhurandhar tops Netflix charts in UAE, Bahrain, and Oman; ranks in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait after ban on its theatrical release in Gulf countries

As per Netflix’s latest weekly rankings, Dhurandhar debuted at the top position in Pakistan during the January 26–February 1 tracking period. The film has similarly secured the No. 1 spot in multiple other markets, reinforcing its wide appeal on streaming platforms.

In other Gulf regions, where the film did not receive theatrical clearance, Dhurandhar has also managed to chart prominently on Netflix. The film is currently ranked No. 7 in Saudi Arabia and No. 3 in Kuwait, indicating significant viewer interest even in territories where its cinema release was restricted. Meanwhile, Netflix viewing data for Qatar is currently unavailable on the platform’s official website, making it difficult to ascertain the film’s exact standing there.

The OTT success stands in contrast to the film’s earlier challenges in the Middle East. Dhurandhar was banned across all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain—owing to objections raised over its geopolitical themes. The film, which centres on an undercover RAW agent, was denied theatrical certification after regional authorities reportedly flagged its portrayal of Pakistan as sensitive.

The ban significantly limited the film’s theatrical reach in Middle Eastern markets, traditionally considered crucial for Hindi cinema. However, Dhurandhar continued to perform steadily in India and select international territories and has now found a renewed audience through its digital release, where streaming norms differ from cinema regulations.

Dhurandhar released theatrically on December 5, 2025, and premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026, even as it continues its theatrical run in select markets. The film’s strong streaming performance follows closely on the heels of the announcement of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The makers recently unveiled the teaser and a poster confirming a March 19, 2026 release.

Directed once again by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is slated to clash at the box office with Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups.

Also Read: SCOOP: Dhurandhar 2 OTT rights EXPLODE to Rs. 150 cr; Ranveer Singh creates yet another RECORD as Jio Hotstar wins big!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.