Rapper and music producer Badshah has added a new luxury ride to his collection with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II This makes Badshah the first India-born music artist to own the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. With this addition, he joins a select list of Indian celebrities such as Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn, who also own different editions of the luxury car.

Badshah buys $2 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan series II

Badshah, a known automobile enthusiast, gave fans a glimpse of his new car on social media through a short video that also revealed a custom name tag. The post, captioned, “zen wale ladke,” was a nod to his first car purchase during the early days of his music career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, priced at around Rs.12.45 crore in Mumbai, is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The updated model comes with features such as an illuminated grille, slimmer vertical headlights, and optional 23-inch wheels. Inside, it has a redesigned dashboard with a full-width glass panel, a new ‘Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet,’ starlight headliner, and refined seat detailing. The Series II combines luxury, advanced technology, and comfort, continuing the Cullinan’s reputation as one of the most prestigious SUVs available.

This is Badshah’s second Rolls-Royce, as he previously owned a Wraith. His collection also features cars like the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLS 350d, highlighting his strong interest in luxury and performance vehicles.

Recently, Badshah completed a successful North America tour, which became the highest-grossing Indian hip hop tour in the region, with ticket sales crossing USD 6 million and production costs over USD 2 million.

Also Read : Natasha Bharadwaj on starring in Badshah’s latest video, ‘Kokaina’: “Badshah knows his music and how to hook the audience in 3 minutes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.