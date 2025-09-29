Jio Hotstar’s next big project is a romantic thriller directed by acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who makes his debut in the Hindi OTT space with this series. Known for films like Proloy and Shontaan, Chakraborty is now set to bring his cinematic vision to a wider national audience.

Priyanshu Painyuli, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sumeet Vyas come together for Jio Hotstar’s upcoming romantic thriller directed by Raj Chakraborty

The yet-untitled series boasts a compelling ensemble cast led by Priyanshu Painyuli, Sumeet Vyas, and Aaditi Pohankar, with Parambrata Chatterjee also joining the team. Priyanshu, who has steadily built a reputation with diverse performances, will be seen in an interesting and layered role in the series.

Aaditi Pohankar brings her unique energy to the mix, while Parambrata Chatterjee, who has previously made a mark in Hindi cinema with films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, adds further depth to the ensemble.

Sources reveal that the shooting has been completed across the stunning backdrops of Kolkata and Darjeeling, giving the thriller both authenticity and cinematic richness.

A source close to the project shared, “This romantic thriller is shaping up to be a unique blend of emotions, suspense, and gripping drama. Priyanshu Painyuli and Sumeet Vyas working together for the first time will be an exciting highlight, while Aaditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chatterjee bring incredible strength to the narrative. With Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi directorial debut, the show promises freshness and intensity in equal measure.”

Blending romance, thrill, and intrigue with a talented cast, the upcoming Jio Hotstar series is already being tipped as one of the most awaited projects of the year.

